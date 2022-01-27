Albany police shoot at Corvallis man suspected of aiming car toward officers

An Albany Police Department detective was involved in a shooting Wednesday night, Jan. 26, according to an APD news release.

At around 6:22 p.m., members of the Linn Interagency Narcotics Enforcement, or LINE, team and other patrol officers attempted to contact and arrest two people on multiple warrants in the parking lot of Bob’s Family Market on Geary Street.

One suspect, identified as 31-year-old Kagen Ray Sandoval of Corvallis, allegedly attempted to use his car as a weapon and rammed into multiple vehicles, according to police.

An APD detective fired one shot at Sandoval in the vehicle but did not hit him. According to the news release, LINE detectives and patrol officers from APD, Linn County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police were on the scene and assisted in apprehending the suspects.

The passenger of the vehicle was identified as 26-year-old Jaeydn Suzanna Peck of Albany. Sandoval was treated for minor injuries and released from a local hospital, according to the news release.

Both suspects are lodged at Linn County Jail. Sandoval is being held on multiple no-bail arrest warrants and additional pending charges. Peck is also being held on multiple no-bail arrest warrants.

According to Oregon’s online court database, Sandoval has two open cases in Linn County where he is facing charges of being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon, failure to appear on a criminal citation, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and reckless driving.

Peck also has two open cases in Linn County. Charges in those cases include criminal trespass while in possession of a firearm, attempt to commit a Class A misdemeanor, unlawful possession of heroin, tampering with physical evidence, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person.

The LINE detective involved in the shooting has been placed on leave, per department policy and national best practices, according to APD.

“Critical incident Leave is for the purpose of relieving the employee from further field duties while undergoing the emotional stress of having been involved in a critical action and permitting time to conduct an objective investigation into the incident,” the news release says. “In this circumstance critical incident leave is not considered a suspension or as disciplinary action.”

Investigation into the incident is ongoing. The Lebanon Police Department is directing the investigation and being assisted by the Linn Benton Major Crimes Team.

Anyone who has information regarding the investigation should call LPD Lt. Ryan Padua at 541-451-1751.

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_

