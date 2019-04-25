The Albany Police Department is looking for a few good battering rams, and asking the public to manufacture and submit the tools, also known as door breachers or universal keys, for a “Forged in Fire” style testing to be held Friday, May 17.
“We want to add six of these to our inventory,” said Lt. Travis Giboney.
The department currently only has five battering rams, most built by staff members, and officers don’t want to have to wait for a “key” to break down a door.
Having these tools in more patrol cars could make a difference when someone is in danger and minutes or even seconds count. Picture a burning house with someone inside, a barricaded suspect in a domestic assault, a school shooting or numerous other scenarios.
“It’s not good to sit there and wait 10 minutes for one to come from the station or from the other side of town,” Giboney said.
Kicking down a door or ramming it with a shoulder also isn’t a good idea, as officers can and have hurt themselves, said Officer Jim Estes, a member of the Linn County Regional SWAT team.
The competition is a way to save money but get more equipment to keep the community safe, Giboney said. The public engagement aspect doesn’t hurt, either.
Entries for the contest are due prior to 9 a.m., Friday, May 17, and the public is welcome to view the testing at the police station at 10 a.m. that day.
Submissions will be judged by a panel for functionality, durability and practicality in a test of strength, door-breaching effectiveness and design, similar to the tests in "Forged in Fire."
"Forged in Fire" is a television show on the History Channel in which contestants create bladed weapons, which are then put though a series of exercises to determine a winner.
Commercially manufactured battering rams cost as much as $1,500, but they don’t necessarily work as well as ones that are built in a shop or garage, Giboney said.
Giboney added that people who want to participate in the competition don’t need to be expert welders.
The battering rams the department is seeking are about 2 feet long, and smaller than the tools used by SWAT to gain entry into structures.
The department has a detailed list of specifications for the battering rams.
Each should be 20-inches to 26-inches long. There must be two handles, 0.75 inches to 1.25 inches in diameter, with a minimum of 2 inches of spacing above the body of the ram.
The strike face must be a minimum of 5 inches by 5 inches, and the total weight of the tool must be 24 pounds to 35 pounds.
Entries should be designed for the operator to safely strike a stationary object.
No offensive or inappropriate designs, statements or imprints are allowed.
Participants are encouraged to have the builder’s name or business marked on the ram, such as, “Donated by (name) to protect and serve.”
All submissions become the property of the Albany Police Department, and selected rams will be used by officers.