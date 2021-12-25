Albany police officer shoots knife-wielding man in Albany

An Albany Police Department officer shot a man – who advanced toward police holding a knife in each hand – in the leg on Friday night in Albany, according to a Corvallis Police Department news release.

The shooting occurred at 6 p.m. in the area of Ninth Avenue and Southeast Jackson Street.

The man who was shot has been identified as 51-year-old Thomas Leonard Jones of Albany.

According to the news release, officers went to Albany to contact Jones for a violation of a restraining order. During the encounter, the male said he wasn’t going back to jail, threatened Officer Jim Estes and advanced toward him holding a knife in each hand.

Estes, an 18-year veteran of the Albany Police Department, repeatedly ordered Jones to drop the knives before firing his duty weapon, the news release states.

Jones was transported to a local hospital.

The Linn-Benton Major Crimes Team is investigating the case with the Corvallis Police Department as the lead agency.

Additional details about the case will be released later by the Corvallis Police Department.

Those with information about the investigation should contact Corvallis Police Department Lt. Dan Duncan at 541-766-6986.