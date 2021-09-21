Albany Police continue to investigate break in and sex abuse

The Albany Police Department is still investigating a report of a man breaking into an Albany home on Monday and sexually assaulting two girls under the age of 10.

In a phone interview Tuesday, Albany Police Capt. Brad Liles said there was nothing new to report on the case, but the investigation was still ongoing.

“Detectives are following every possible lead in the case," Liles added.

On Monday at 4 a.m., the Albany Police Department responded to a report that a man had unlawfully entered a residence in the 3200 block of Southeast Jackson Street.

An Albany Police Department press release from Monday stated that a female stepparent came home and found the front door open while the other parent was asleep. The woman heard noises coming from the girls’ bedroom and went to check on them. When she entered the bedroom, a male subject who was assaulting the girls fled the scene.

Liles said there wasn’t any clear camera footage of the subject fleeing the scene since it was dark outside and cameras on the front porches of nearby houses were not triggered by any movement.