Local authorities are confirming a rash of break-ins around Albany, evidence of which can be seen from increasing signs of vandalism around certain locations.

“We are definitely seeing an uptick — bigger than an uptick,” said Laura Hawkins, APD community engagement officer.

There have been a lot of burglaries recently with broken windows as points of entry, Hawkins said. The department is investigating whether the incidents are connected.

While it’s been more visible in North Albany and downtown, Hawkins said the problem isn’t confined to any one part of town.

Food carts at The Barn at Hickory Station were hit over the weekend, with windows shattered and electronic sales equipment stolen, according to a social media post from The Barn. Hawkins said the owners don’t typically leave money behind in the carts, making it that much more frustrating for victims.

“If you see something suspicious, call us,” Hawkins said. She added while it’s not uncommon for people to feel hesitant about calling the police, it’s always better to call — even if it might be nothing. The police are there to check it out, she said.

Beaver Bowls Cannabis Showroom is on its third busted window in three years, co-owner Angie Weeks said, including one in the front door. She said the cost comes directly out of pocket, citing what she said are already high insurance costs, high deductibles, and low probabilities of payout for cannabis businesses.

This time, the would-be thieves were thwarted by security glass. It held, but the spider webbed window does little to improve curb appeal or attract customers. The window in question was apparently targeted because of the ATM on the other side.

“I wouldn’t say it’s getting worse,” Weeks said. “It’s just never gotten better.”

Weeks said Albany police have been “extremely helpful and responsive,” but she doesn’t know if the problem will be solved any time soon.

“I don’t know if it’s people feeling desperate or what it is,” Weeks said. “We’re a family-owned business. We spend a lot of hours working, so it’s really upsetting when you feel like a target.”

Surveillance video helps build cases, Hawkins said, but in some cases, low quality or poor lighting make it more difficult — on top of suspects who conceal their identities with hoods, masks, etc.

Alarms are great too, she said, but it’s important to alert authorities quickly when they go off.

There’s also been a few reports recently in Albany of home burglaries taking place at night with the perpetrators simply trying front doors and finding them unlocked, Hawkins said. That allows criminals to walk right in and make a quick grab at valuables before disappearing into the darkness.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

The 9 p.m. routine could be a handy tip for concerned citizens. Hawkins said at 9 p.m. every night, you should lock your doors, turn on exterior lights, lock your vehicles and clear out any valuables. She noted a firearm was stolen from a car this weekend as well.

Albany tends to have a higher property crime rate than Oregon state averages, according to a 2022 APD report, with theft from motor vehicles as the number one preventable property crime.