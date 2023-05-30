Albany police have arrested a man accused of sexually abusing a minor.
Officers arrested Jakiah Allen Chandler, 28, on Monday, May 29 on suspicion of multiple sex crimes committed against a minor.
Easily access the latest Albany and Linn County news in an app that lets you select the topics that matter most to you.
Court documents allege Chandler sexually abused a minor younger than 12 on or around Saturday, May 27.
Chandler was scheduled to be arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon, May 30 on two counts of first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree unlawful sexual penetration.