Albany police have accused a man of attempted murder, assault and more.

Officers arrested Andres Lara, 34, on Sunday May 7.

Court documents allege that on Sunday, Lara assaulted a victim using a dangerous or deadly weapon and tried to cause the death of that victim. In court, the assault was described as a stabbing.

Lara also allegedly destroyed, altered, concealed or removed physical evidence.

He was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday, May 8 on charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence.

According to prosecutor Ryan Lucke, the assault was a "nearly fatal stabbing." Lucke also alleged Lara had multiple convictions out of California and a lengthy criminal history.

During the arraignment, Judge Michael Wynhausen ordered the Oregon Office of Public Defense Services appoint Lara a defense attorney. Wynhausen set Lara's bail at $250,000. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for May 22.