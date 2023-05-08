Albany police have accused a man of attempted murder, assault and more.
Officers arrested Andres Lara, 34, on Sunday May 7.
Court documents allege that on Sunday, Lara assaulted a victim using a dangerous or deadly weapon and tried to cause the death of that victim. In court, the assault was described as a stabbing.
Lara also allegedly destroyed, altered, concealed or removed physical evidence.
He was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday, May 8 on charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence.
According to prosecutor Ryan Lucke, the assault was a "nearly fatal stabbing." Lucke also alleged Lara had multiple convictions out of California and a lengthy criminal history.
During the arraignment, Judge Michael Wynhausen ordered the Oregon Office of Public Defense Services appoint Lara a defense attorney. Wynhausen set Lara's bail at $250,000. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for May 22.