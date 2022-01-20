Albany nurse fined for practicing without a license

An Albany man who once was a registered nurse practiced nursing without a license in 2020 and 2021 and because of that, was denied when he tried to reactivate his license, according to the Oregon State Board of Nursing.

The state agency said in a news release issued Wednesday, Jan. 19, it imposed a civil penalty on Randi Monson for lying on the application and practicing nursing without a current Oregon license.

Monson’s registered nurse license expired on Nov. 23, 2020, according to the Oregon State Board of Nursing public disciplinary documents. He first was issued a license on July 2, 1996. He applied for reactivation of his license on or around July 17.

On Oct. 18, the board issued a notice that it intended to deny Monson’s application for a license. The notice alleged Monson practiced nursing in the state for 89 days without a current and active registered nurse license. He also allegedly lied on his reactivation application.

The board offered Monson a hearing at his request within 60 days of mailing the notice, but no request was made, according to the Oregon State Board of Nursing.

The disciplinary document alleges Monson practiced nursing without a license in Oregon for 89 days between Nov. 23, 2020 and July 15. In his application, Monson allegedly stated he had last practiced nursing on Nov. 23, 2020. However, the board found this to be false.

No other details about where Monson worked were available.

As a result of violating state laws and statutes, the board denied Monson’s application for a registered nurse license and issued him a $4,450 civil penalty.