Albany man taken into custody following Christmas Day shooting

An Albany man was taken in to custody after the Albany Police Department and Linn County SWAT team surrounded his home Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 28; police believe he is connected to a shooting on Christmas Day.

At about 5:30 Christmas morning, an Albany police officer made a traffic stop, according to APD Capt. Jerry Drum, and the driver fled. He then fired a gun at the officers. The officer was not hurt in the incident.

“Through investigation, we discovered where the suspect was at and that caused what happened today with the SWAT team being activated and finding the suspect and taking him into custody,” Drum said.

The arrested man's name was not released by deadline. Tuesday’s incident started at 1:48 p.m., according to Drum.

He added that the suspect was arrested for outstanding Linn County Circuit Court warrants, not for the Christmas incident.

APD Community Engagement Officer Laura Hawkins said the man surrendered without incident. The agency said a news release with the man’s name and picture are forthcoming.