 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Albany man sentenced to nearly 19 years for sex crimes
0 Comments
alert

Albany man sentenced to nearly 19 years for sex crimes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

An Albany man was sentenced to almost 19 years in prison for three counts of sex crimes.

William Justham Jr., 85, was convicted of one count of first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of second-degree sodomy in Linn County Circuit Court on Sept. 2.

Judge Brendan Kane sentenced the defendant to 75 months in prison for each count, totaling just under 19 years. Justham pleaded guilty to all three charges in July.

The crimes are said to have occurred between November 2000 and November 2004 and involved a minor. The Albany Police Department investigated the case.

Prosecutor Lindy Brownback and defense attorney Joseph Elwood could not be reached for comment.

William Justham Jr.

William Justham Jr.
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Hate crimes are on the rise

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News