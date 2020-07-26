Albany man sentenced to five years for sex crimes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Albany man was sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted of sex crimes in Linn County Circuit Court last week.

Edward Allen Cass, 34, pleaded no contest to two counts of second-degree sex abuse on July 21.

Per terms of a negotiated settlement, another count of second-degree sex abuse, two counts of third-degree sex abuse and a charge of third-degree rape were dismissed.

The crimes occurred in the summer of 2019 and the victim was under the age of 16, according to court paperwork.

The Albany Police Department investigated the case and Cass was arrested by the agency in April.