Albany man sentenced to almost 19 years for sex crimes

James Cranford

An Albany man has been sentenced to nearly 19 years for multiple sex crimes against a minor that occurred in Linn County.

James Cranford, 47, was sentenced in Linn County Circuit Court on Thursday morning, Nov. 18, to 18 years and nine months in prison for one count of first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of second-degree unlawful sexual penetration and one count of using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct.

The sexual abuse and unlawful sexual penetration charges are said to stem from three separate incidents that took place between May 17 and May 25, according to court documents. The using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct charge is said to have occurred May 19. All offenses involved a minor younger than 14.

According to prosecutor Keith Stein, the sexually explicit images were discovered first, and the sexual abuse incidents came to light shortly after.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated both cases.

As a part of a negotiated deal between the state and the defense, Cranford pleaded no contest to all charges. Sixteen additional counts of using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct were dismissed.

Lawyers from both sides asked Linn County Circuit Court Judge Rachel Kittson-MaQatish to sentence Cranford to 75 months each for the sexual abuse and unlawful sexual penetration charges for a total of 225 months, or 18 years and nine months. They also asked that the child pornography sentence be 70 months and run concurrently with the other convictions.

“We went according to negotiations,” defense attorney Timothy Felling said. Dillon Duxbury also represented Cranford during the proceedings.

Kittson-MaQatish followed the recommendation of the prosecution and defense.

“The law will come for those who sexually exploit children. No civilized society can tolerate this behavior,” Stein said in an email. “I’m grateful for the amazing work done by detectives at the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. As usual, they go above and beyond.”

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_

