Albany man sentenced to 33 years in prison for sex crimes

An Albany man who pleaded guilty to sex crimes has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison.

Craig McNeil Ford, 36, was convicted of first-degree rape and other sex crimes during a sentencing hearing in Linn County Circuit Court Thursday.

Judge Rachel Kittson-MaQatish sentenced Ford to just over 33 years in prison for five counts of sex crimes said to have occurred between 2016 and 2018. The victim was a minor female who Ford knew. He was originally charged with 27 sex crimes and one count of tampering with physical evidence on Sept. 3.

Ford’s one prior criminal conviction is for fourth-degree assault via the Clark County Superior Court in Washington in 2018. That case was originally charged as a sex crime

According to the prosecution during Thursday’s hearing, Ford maintained his innocence until July 27 when he pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree rape and another sex crime.

The guilty pleas came after a negotiation between the state and the defendant. The agreement stated that in exchange for pleading guilty to the first five counts, the other 23 charges would be dismissed. Details regarding the sentence for the fifth count of rape were to be determined in court, according to the agreement.