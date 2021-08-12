Albany man sentenced to 33 years in prison for sex crimes

An Albany man who pleaded guilty to sex crimes has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison.
Craig McNeil Ford, 36, was convicted of first-degree rape and other sex crimes during a sentencing hearing in Linn County Circuit Court Thursday.
Judge Rachel Kittson-MaQatish sentenced Ford to just over 33 years in prison for five counts of sex crimes said to have occurred between 2016 and 2018. The victim was a minor female who Ford knew. He was originally charged with 27 sex crimes and one count of tampering with physical evidence on Sept. 3.
Ford’s one prior criminal conviction is for fourth-degree assault via the Clark County Superior Court in Washington in 2018. That case was originally charged as a sex crime
According to the prosecution during Thursday’s hearing, Ford maintained his innocence until July 27 when he pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree rape and another sex crime.
The guilty pleas came after a negotiation between the state and the defendant. The agreement stated that in exchange for pleading guilty to the first five counts, the other 23 charges would be dismissed. Details regarding the sentence for the fifth count of rape were to be determined in court, according to the agreement.
During the hearing, prosecutor Jessica Cooney argued for the sentence of the fifth charge of rape to run consecutively with the previous sentences. Court-appointed defense attorney Edward Talmadge sought the minimum 25 years in prison for the defendant.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.
“I just wanted (the victim) to receive justice and for Ford to acknowledge his actions,” Cooney said.
Ford received a sentence of a little more than eight years in prison and a $200 fine for each of the four counts of first-degree rape. Judge Kittson-MaQatish delivered a 90-day sentence and another $200 fine for the additional sex crime. This resulted in a total of nearly 33 years in prison, $1,000 in criminal fines, and a little more than $400 in restitution.