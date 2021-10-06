Albany man sentenced to 10 years in prison for running over, killing his wife

An Albany man convicted of first-degree manslaughter for running over and killing his wife in a drunk driving crash has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Gary McDonald, 54, also was convicted of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving at the conclusion of his four-day jury trial in August.

Linn County Circuit Court Judge Rachel Kittson-MaQatish presided over the sentencing hearing on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred on Oct. 13, 2020 when McDonald ran over and killed his wife Colleen McDonald in his pickup truck.

The fatal crash happened along Century Drive, and the Albany Police Department investigated the case.

Colleen McDonald was walking north along the road’s shoulder when her husband struck her with his vehicle, according to APD. The pair lived just a few blocks from the crash site.

McDonald was legally drunk during the crash, recording a .17 blood alcohol content level, according to prosecutor Michael Paul.

McDonald will have a lifetime driver’s license suspension.