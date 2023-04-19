An Albany man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for sexually abusing a woman in Linn County.

Linn County Circuit Court Judge Brendan Kane sentenced Justin Louis Beach, 52, to 75 months in prison following a first-degree sexual abuse conviction Wednesday, April 19.

According to prosecutor Julia Baker, Beach met the victim at an Albany bus stop in May 2020 and forced her to come back to a motel with him. At the motel, Beach sexually abused the victim, who Baker said is disabled.

The victim, who is in her 60s, appeared in the court room with a walker.

“He’s not a person anymore, he’s a monster,” the victim said via a written statement read by Baker.

Beach was initially indicted on two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and one count of coercion.

As a part of a plea agreement between the state and defense, Beach pleaded no contest to one count of first-degree sexual abuse, and Kane dismissed the rest of the charges.

Already serving time

The 75-month sentence will run concurrent to a sentence Beach is currently serving out of Marion County Circuit Court.

Beach appeared via video from the Oregon State Hospital in Junction City, where he is serving his current sentence under the Oregon Psychiatric Security Review Board.

Beach is being held at Oregon State Hospital as opposed to the Department of Corrections because he was found "guilty except for insanity" on counts of first-degree attempted sexual abuse and third-degree sexual abuse. Court documents for this case say Beach has a mental disorder.

But Beach was not found guilty except for insanity in the Linn County case.

“He knew exactly what he was doing when he sexually assaulted me,” the victim said in her statement.

According to defense attorney Rex White Jr., Beach is expected to serve time at OSH until around December 2025. At this point, law enforcement will transfer Beach to custody of the Department of Corrections to finish out the rest of his Linn County sentence.