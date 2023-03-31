An Albany man has been indicted on an attempted murder charge in connection to an alleged altercation with an Oregon State Police official.

Terance Robert Beasley was arrested in March on suspicion of vehicular assault, reckless driving and more.

Court documents allege on or around Feb. 19, Beasley tried to flee police after he was signaled to stop. He is also accused of driving recklessly, attempting to cause the death of an OSP officer and attempting to cause serious physical injury to the officer using a car.

Beasley was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on March 8, according to Oregon’s online court database. During the arraignment, Judge Thomas McHill appointed Michael Lowry as Beasley’s defense attorney and set bail at $500,000.

According to an indictment from Thursday, March 30, Beasley is accused of first-degree attempted murder, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, reckless driving, first-degree attempted assault, attempted assault on a public safety officer and recklessly endangering another person.

Beasley, the victim and seven others — including five members of OSP — all appeared before the Grand Jury as witnesses prior to indictment.

An arraignment for the indictment was scheduled for Friday afternoon, March 31. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for April 4.