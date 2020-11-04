Albany man guilty of 17 sex crimes

An Albany man was found guilty of 17 sex crimes last week at the conclusion of his three-day jury trial in Linn County Circuit Court.

Henry Rivers, 54, is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 8.

The jury found Rivers guilty on Oct. 29 of three counts of first-degree rape, seven counts of first-degree sodomy, five counts of first-degree sex abuse and two counts of unlawful sexual penetration.

The crimes happened between 1996 and 2006 in Albany, the Sweet Home/Holley area, and in Lebanon, according to court paperwork.

The victim in the case was a girl who Rivers knew. She was younger than 12 at the time of some of the crimes, the charging document states.

The Albany Police Department investigated the case, and Rivers was arrested and arraigned on an indictment in November 2019.

Rivers is no stranger to a high stakes trial.

In 1996 he was found not guilty of first-degree sodomy and first-degree sex abuse after a two-day jury trial. The accuser in that case was a preschool girl who Rivers knew, according to court paperwork.

He has no other significant criminal history in Oregon, according to the state’s online court database.