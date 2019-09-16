A 46-year-old Albany man has been sentenced to more than 35 years in prison for his role in the sexual abuse of three underage girls.
Juan Leal-Galvez pleaded guilty to 14 charges Monday in Benton County Circuit Court. The charges ranged from sexual abuse to oral sex, intercourse and rape in a string of crimes that began in February 2007 and continued until as recently as earlier this year.
The charges were divided into three sets, with Leal-Galvez receiving 300 months for the first and 75 months apiece for the second and third sets. The 450-month sentence imposed by Judge Locke Williams included lifetime post-prison supervision, and no behavior credits or alternative incarceration.
Leal-Galvez will have to register as a sex offender and will be required to not have contact with minors, the victims or their immediate family. In addition, he is required to pay about $5,000 in restitution.
Leal-Galvez, wearing a striped jumpsuit with orange plastic shoes and shackled at the wrists, answered "guilty" to each of the 14 counts read by Williams. Leal-Galvez originally faced 48 charges when he was arraigned in March.
Leal-Galvez was the boyfriend of the victims' mother when the crimes occurred. Initials of the three girls were used during Monday's proceedings, but the Gazette-Times is not publishing them because of the ages of the victims and the nature of the charges.
One of the victims, who was abused by Leal-Galvez starting in 2007 when she was 7, read a statement during the 40-minute sentencing hearing. Accompanied by her mother and with her voice breaking at times, she said she still feels "guilt and pain because I didn't have the strength to come forward and tell anyone about what was happening to me."
She said that the abuse led to poor performance in school, nightmares and forced her to try to stay away from home for as long as possible.
Williams told her "you are a strong young lady, and so were your younger sisters."
Thomas Hill, the court-appointed attorney for Leal-Galvez, said "I have reviewed the sentence and I have no objections."
"Nobody wins today," Hill added.
Leal-Galvez spoke briefly and noted his guilt. He was arrested in March after the victim told her doctor about the abuse.