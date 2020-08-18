Albany man charged with sex crimes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Albany man was charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy and one count of first-degree sex abuse last week in Linn County Circuit Court.

William Justham Jr., 83, was arraigned on Aug. 10.

The crimes allegedly occurred between 2000 and 2004, and the accuser was a boy under the age of 12 at that time.

The Albany Police Department investigated the case. Justham had his bail set at $156,000, but posted 10% of that to be released from the Linn County Jail in June.

The next hearing in the case was scheduled for Sept. 9.

Joseph Elwood, Justham’s court-appointed attorney, could not be contacted on Monday or Tuesday.