An Albany man on Wednesday afternoon was accused of robbery and other crimes in Linn County Circuit Court.
Kyle Isaac Stokes, 27, was charged with first-degree robbery, unauthorized use of a vehicle, driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless endangering.
Judge Michael Wynhausen set Stokes’ bail at $50,000, the minimum initial security for such a serious charge.
The crimes allegedly occurred early Wednesday morning, and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation.
A probable cause affidavit in the case details that the Albany Police Department located a vehicle that had been reported as stolen at about 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday in the 2000 block of the Santiam Highway SE.
When a deputy arrived, several APD officers were ordering Stokes out of the vehicle at gunpoint.
The deputy noticed signs of impairment and Stokes performed field sobriety tests. At the Linn County Jail, Stokes’ blood alcohol content was .06 percent.
The affidavit includes few other details, and didn't have information about the robbery.
Wynhausen appointed Michael Lowry as defense counsel. The next hearing in the case was scheduled for June 24.