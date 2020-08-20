Albany man charged with hate crime for alleged golf club assault

The next hearing in the matter was scheduled for Sept. 13, and Kent Hickam was appointed Moss’ defense attorney.

Hickam, contacted late Thursday afternoon, declined comment as he had just been assigned the case.

The crimes were investigated by the Albany Police Department. According to APD logs, Moss was arrested on Thursday in the 700 block of Waverly Drive Northeast, the same area as Simpson Park and Talking Water Gardens.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the accuser told an officer that a man he didn’t know, but who was a friend of a friend, came to his campsite on Aug. 6. He added that they got into an argument and he was called an “Indian punk.”

The accuser said he had had enough, and confronted the suspect. More words were exchanged, and the accuser decided to leave the area, he told police. As he bent down to pick up his belongings, he was struck in the head with a putter, the affidavit states.

At Samaritan Albany General Hospital, the accuser received seven staples to close a laceration on the back of his head. He also had a hematoma on the back of his head the size of a large walnut, according to the investigator.

Police later presented the accuser with a photo lineup, and he identified Moss as the suspect.