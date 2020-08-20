Albany man charged with hate crime for alleged golf club assault

An Albany resident reportedly called a Native American man an “Indian punk” and hit him in the back of the head with a golf club, and the incident is being charged as a hate crime.
Jamison Jakeley Moss, 46, who is homeless, was charged with second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree bias crime (based on a person's national origin) on Thursday in Linn County Circuit Court.
The crimes allegedly occurred on Aug. 6 in Simpson Park in Albany, according to court documents.
Judge Thomas McHill set Moss’ bail at $100,000 as requested by prosecutor Lindy Kalodimos.
“The public safety aspect weighs a little bit higher in the case, particularly given the fact he is on release,” McHill said, in explaining his decision.
Kalodimos had noted that Moss was on a conditional release from the Linn County Jail on another criminal case at the time the new offenses were reportedly committed.
She added that Moss has a “significant” criminal history.
Defense attorney Joseph Elwood, who handled the afternoon teleconference session of in-custody arraignments, requested that Moss' bail be set at $50,000, the minimum for such serious charges.
Second-degree assault is a Measure 11 crime that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of nearly six years in prison.
The next hearing in the matter was scheduled for Sept. 13, and Kent Hickam was appointed Moss’ defense attorney.
Hickam, contacted late Thursday afternoon, declined comment as he had just been assigned the case.
The crimes were investigated by the Albany Police Department. According to APD logs, Moss was arrested on Thursday in the 700 block of Waverly Drive Northeast, the same area as Simpson Park and Talking Water Gardens.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the accuser told an officer that a man he didn’t know, but who was a friend of a friend, came to his campsite on Aug. 6. He added that they got into an argument and he was called an “Indian punk.”
The accuser said he had had enough, and confronted the suspect. More words were exchanged, and the accuser decided to leave the area, he told police. As he bent down to pick up his belongings, he was struck in the head with a putter, the affidavit states.
At Samaritan Albany General Hospital, the accuser received seven staples to close a laceration on the back of his head. He also had a hematoma on the back of his head the size of a large walnut, according to the investigator.
Police later presented the accuser with a photo lineup, and he identified Moss as the suspect.
Moss has an extensive criminal history. In 2005, he made news when he became the first person shocked by an electric stun gun used by the Albany Police Department.
He also currently has an open case for possession of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a restricted weapon (a throwing star) and carrying a concealed weapon (a throwing star).
