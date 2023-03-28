The Albany Police Department has arrested an Albany man on suspicion of sexual abuse against two minors.

Officers arrested Jason Charles Lawyer, 34, and lodged him in the Linn County Jail on Tuesday, March 28.

According to court documents, Lawyer sexually abused two minors under the ages of 14. The alleged crimes are said to have occurred on or between February 2020 and February 2023 during multiple incidents.

Lawyer is scheduled to be arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Tuesday, March 28 on six counts of first-degree sexual abuse.