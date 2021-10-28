Albany man arrested in fatal rollover, now suspected of manslaughter

The driver of a vehicle that rolled over on Knox Butte Road and killed a passenger on Friday, Oct. 22 has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree manslaughter, reckless endangering, driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office arrested Eric Valencia, 35, of Albany on Wednesday, Oct. 27. He was set to be arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 28.

The passenger, Benjamin Garcia Mendoza, 23, was found dead at the scene by first-responders. Valencia was transported to a hospital in Salem with non-life-threatening injuries before being lodged at Linn County Jail on Wednesday.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle hit concrete barriers near a driveway before rolling onto its top.