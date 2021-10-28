 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Albany man arrested in fatal rollover, now suspected of manslaughter
0 Comments
alert top story

Albany man arrested in fatal rollover, now suspected of manslaughter

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
eric valencia.jpg

Eric Valencia

The driver of a vehicle that rolled over on Knox Butte Road and killed a passenger on Friday, Oct. 22 has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree manslaughter, reckless endangering, driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office arrested Eric Valencia, 35, of Albany on Wednesday, Oct. 27. He was set to be arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 28.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The passenger, Benjamin Garcia Mendoza, 23, was found dead at the scene by first-responders. Valencia was transported to a hospital in Salem with non-life-threatening injuries before being lodged at Linn County Jail on Wednesday. 

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle hit concrete barriers near a driveway before rolling onto its top.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC firefighters protest vaccine mandate

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News