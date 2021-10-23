Albany man arrested for stabbing outside of local bar

An Albany man has been arrested for a stabbing outside of a local bar on Friday night, according to a press release from the Albany Police Department.

At around 9:53 p.m., APD responded to a reported disturbance outside of Chasers Bar and Grill, located at 435 Second Avenue SE. Initial information gathered indicated that a patron of the bar alerted the bartender that someone had been stabbed outside the building.

Officers investigated and found out that the victim of the stabbing was John Metzker. APD learned that Metzker was in the bathroom and the bouncer was applying pressure to his wounds.

Personnel from the Albany Fire Department provided care and transported Metzker to Albany General Hospital. His two stab wounds were treated. According to the press release, his injuries were not life-threatening.

Witness interviews and surveillance recordings indicated that the stabbing suspect was Aaron Christopher Rowland of Albany.

Rowland returned to the bar in a vehicle while officers were investigating the scene. Officers contacted him and discovered he was in possession of the weapon used in the stabbing as well as a firearm.