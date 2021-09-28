Albany man arraigned on multiple sex crimes

An Albany man has been charged with multiple sex crimes in Linn County Circuit Court.

Arthur Willoughby, 37, was arraigned on Monday for first-degree sexual abuse, attempted use of a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, tampering with a witness and third-degree sexual abuse.

According to court documents, the crimes are said to have occurred between May and September of this year and involved a minor. The Albany Police Department investigated the case.

Linn County Circuit Court Judge David Delsman set the defendant’s bail at $100,000 and put into effect a no contact order with the victim.

Willoughby is currently lodged in Linn County Jail. His next court date is Oct. 11.