Albany man already incarcerated gets more time for sex crimes

A sex offender currently in federal prison has been sentenced to nearly seven more years in the Oregon Department of Corrections for sex crimes committed in Linn County.
On Thursday, Mario Fernandez-Delgadillo, 39, was sentenced to almost seven years in prison for sex crimes committed on or between August 2007 and August 2009. Fernandez-Delgadillo was convicted of one count of third-degree rape and three counts of second-degree sexual abuse. He previously pleaded no contest to each charge.
Linn County Circuit Court Judge David Delsman sentenced Fernandez-Delgadillo to 20 months in prison for each count, totaling just under seven years. The defendant was also ordered to pay $800 in criminal fines.
According to court documents, the offenses involved a minor. The Albany Police Department investigated the case.
“Within a seven-year period, this man violated three victims who were minors,” Prosecutor Ani Yardumian said. “We consider him dangerous.”
Fernandez-Delgadillo is serving time at Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario for previous sex crime convictions. In 2015, he was sentenced to almost seven-and-a-half years in prison for two separate cases in Linn County. One was for one count of attempt to commit a Class B Felony and the other was for a charge of first-degree sexual abuse. Those crimes are said to have occurred between 2012 and 2015 and both involved minors.
According to Yardumian, there was a negotiated plea deal between the State and the defense. For pleading to four of his felony charges, the rest of Fernandez-Delgadillo’s charges were dismissed. The judge chose to impose Thursday’s sentence consecutively to the current sentence Fernandez-Delgadillo is serving.
Defense attorney Dillon Duxbury did not respond to a request for comment.
