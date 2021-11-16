Albany man, already charged with 11 sex crimes, is charged with two more

An Albany man who is already facing multiple sex crime charges in Linn County has been charged with two more.

Nicolas Simon, 49, was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 16 on charges of first-degree sexual abuse and third-degree sexual abuse.

According to court documents, on or between Oct. 4, 2010, and Oct. 4, 2018, Simon sexually abused a minor young than 14 years old. Each charge is said to reflect a different incident.

Simon is already facing 11 sex crime charges that allegedly took place over seven incidents and involved a different minor than the latest charges. These charges include seven counts of first-degree sodomy and four counts of first-degree sexual abuse, said to have occurred between June 13, 2012, and June 13, 2013.

The Albany Police Department investigated both cases.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Linn County Circuit Court Judge Michael Wynhausen set Simon’s bail at $50,000 and ordered him to not have any contact with the victim or any unsupervised contact with female minors.

The court appointed Arnold Poole as Simon’s defense attorney. Simon’s next court appearance is set for Dec. 13.