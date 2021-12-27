Albany man allegedly brandished machete, threatened police near Sweet Home

An Albany man has been charged in Linn County Circuit Court with two counts of attempted second-degree assault and possession of a hoax destructive device after he allegedly wielded a machete and threatened law enforcement officers on Thursday morning near Sweet Home.

Kirk Dee Ferguson, 40, also was accused of two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of menacing on Monday afternoon, Dec. 27, according to Oregon’s online court database.

The incident reportedly occurred at 8:26 a.m. in the 1000 block of North River Drive, according to police logs.

Linn County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call about a man, armed with several various bladed weapons, who was making threats to people. When deputies and assisting Sweet Home Police Department officers arrived on the scene, the man threatened them and brandished a machete, according to police logs.

Ferguson was lodged in the Linn County Jail and his initial bail was set at $36,000. He also had two warrants for failure to appear, according to the Linn County Jail website.

In August, Ferguson was charged in Linn County Circuit Court with initiating a false report and second-degree disorderly conduct, according to Oregon’s online court database. LCSO also investigated that case, which remains open.