Albany police have arrested an Albany man on suspicion of sexual abuse committed against a minor.

Jacob Zachary Johnson, 32, is accused of two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and three counts of luring a minor.

According to court documents, on or between January 2013 and December 2013, Johnson sexually abused a minor younger than 14. Court document also allege in 2016, 2017 and 2018, Johnson tried to induce a minor or a purported minor to engage in sexual conduct.

Johnson was scheduled to be arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Thursday afternoon, March 16.