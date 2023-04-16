An Albany man and convicted sex offender is suspected of killing his mother and injuring her husband Saturday night, April 15.

Arrested was Michael Flitcroft, 45, accused of second-degree murder, among multiple charges.

The Albany Police Department received a 911 call at 9:23 p.m. from a home in the the 1500 block of Del Rio Avenue Southeast. Resident Stewart Smith later told police he made the call, Lt. Buck Pearce said by email.

The caller did not communicate, and dispatchers heard "the sounds of disturbance," according to an Albany police news release.

Arriving on scene, officers found Flitcroft in the street near the home and detained him without incident, according to the release.

Inside the house, they discovered Suzanne Smith, 67, dead and Stewart Smith injured. The couple, longtime residents of Albany, lived alone at the house with their pets, police said.

In earlier court cases, Flitcroft listed his mother's address as his residence, but Buck confirmed he did not live there.

The initial release and Buck later declined to elaborate on the types of wounds the Smiths suffered. The news release simply described Suzanne Smith as dying from "homicidal violence."

Flitcroft was also arrested on suspicion of assault in the fourth degree for injuring Stewart Smith. The release did not enumerate the other pending charges.

Flitcroft has a long history in the Oregon criminal justice system, including convictions for:

Assault in 1997

Attempt to commit a Class B felony, 2002

Failure to report as a sex offender, 2006

Failure to report as a sex offender and resisting arrest, 2010

Assault in the fourth degree, 2014 (two separate cases)

Felony criminal mischief, 2016

Burglary in the second degree and felony criminal mischief, 2016

Unlawful possession of methamphetamine, 2018

Criminal mischief in the first degree, unlawful use of a weapon, attempt to commit a Class C/unclassified felony, 2022

Disorderly conduct, 2022

Additionally, he was charged with strangulation in 2002 and 2014, but those charges were dismissed, according to court records.

According to court records, Flitcroft was in Benton County court as recently as Thursday, April 13, receiving an extension of his current probation, for charges of criminal mischief in the first degree and unlawful use of a weapon.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Buck said he was released from jail on Thursday, so detectives are asking the public for any information on Flitcroft’s whereabouts from that day until Saturday night. Those with information are asked to contact the detective line at 541-917-7686.

"(W)e’re trying to learn all we can about his last 72 hours," Buck wrote.

Connected to allegations in Benton County, Flitcroft underwent psychological evaluation last year to see if he was fit to stand trial. An October finding filed with the court found "not presently incapacitated."

Albany police are continuing their investigation with the assistance of the Linn County Sheriff's Office, Linn County Medical Examiner's Office, and Oregon State Police Forensic Services Division.