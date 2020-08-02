Albany man accused of child pornography crimes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Albany man was accused of child pornography crimes in Linn County Circuit Court on Friday afternoon.

Daniel Jerome Aanerud, 62, was charged with six counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse.

The prosecution also filed a notice to of intent to seek an enhanced sentence in the case, citing Aanerud’s persistent involvement in similar offenses.

The crimes allegedly occurred between March 2016 and this June.

Judge David Delsman set Aanerud’s bail at $25,000, and the next hearing in the matter was scheduled for Aug. 17.

The Corvallis Police Department investigated the case, court records indicate. Aanerud doesn’t have a significant criminal history in Oregon, according to the state’s online court database.