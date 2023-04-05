The daughter of a former Jefferson mayor is suing Albany General Hospital, two of its doctors and a local rehabilitation/nursing home for medical malpractice and negligence she alleges led to her father's death.

Gilberto Yzaguirre died at Albany General Hospital on May 21, 2021, according to a complaint filed Jan. 23 in Linn County Circuit Court by Yzaguirre’s daughter, Melissa Hollingsworth. She alleges the defendants omitted from his charts her father's need for regular dialysis.

Calling the events that led to Yzaguirre's death a "tragedy," Portland-based attorney George McCoy, who is representing Hollingsworth, said he’s hoping for justice.

Voters first elected Yzaguirre as the mayor of Jefferson in 1996, according to Marion County election records. He served in this role until 2002.

The claim seeks $5 million in damages, naming doctors Philipp Klotz and Noriyuki Murakami along with health care providers Regency Albany Rehabilitation Center and Albany General Hospital.

In paperwork filed with the court, Samaritan Health Health Services, which runs the Albany hospital, denies any negligence occurred.

Hospitalization

According to the complaint, on May 18, 2021, a certified nursing assistant at Regency Albany Rehabilitation Center was transporting Yzaguirre by wheelchair when he was “negligently dropped onto his left hip and fractured his left femur.”

He was consequently transported to Albany General Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

While at the emergency department, Klotz allegedly incorrectly characterized Yzaguirre's history has having chronic kidney disease but not on hemodialysis.

According to the complaint, this contradicted Yzaguirre’s past medical history, which indicated he had been on dialysis since 2014. As a result, Yzaguirre did not receive dialysis and was discharged, according to the complaint.

The next day, Yzaguirre returned to the hospital for “pain control and hemodialysis.” A doctor noted that Yzaguirre had missed dialysis the previous day, the complaint said.

Murakami placed an order for a consult with a kidney specialist but two hours later canceled it because he believed Yzaguirre was not on dialysis, according to the lawsuit. Murakami also allegedly omitted that both of Yzaguirre’s legs had been amputated and that he had a left arm fistula.

On May 21, Murakami reportedly placed an order to discharge Yzaguirre and did not note that his patient was in end stage renal failure.

That same day, a nephrologist examined Yzaguirre, according to the complaint, and noted that Yzaguirre was experiencing end stage renal disease and need hemodialysis.

Later that night, Yzaguirre received his first hemodialysis treatment in six days and was allegedly recorded as being “agitated.”

At around 9:30 p.m. May 21, a nurse walked into Yzaguirre’s room and found him dead, according to the lawsuit.

Alleged negligence

The complaint alleges negligence on behalf of the health care centers as well as Klotz and Murakami by and through their actions or the actions of their employees.

The claim asserts that by failing to recognize Yzaguirre’s end stage renal disease and not making arrangements for hemodialysis, the defendants prolonged their patient’s suffering and ultimately led to severe pain, distress and death.

As a result, Yzaguirre’s family is asking for $2 million in noneconomic damages and $500,000 in economic damages to cover medical, funeral and other expenses.

Medical malpractice

The complaint also accuses Regency Albany Rehabilitation Center of medical malpractice. The center was negligent, according to the claim, by failing to properly assist Yzaguirre during a wheelchair transfer and dropping him, resulting in his broken thigh bone.

The organization’s employees also did not recognize Yzaguirre’s end stage renal disease or make arrangements for hemodialysis, the complaint alleges.

Hollingsworth is demanding a jury trial, according to the claim.

Regency’s attorney, Portland-based Michael Estok, said he’s been having conversations with the plaintiff regarding some proposed changes to the complaint, and he plans on filing an answer in the near future. He added that Regency Albany is “committed to quality patient care.”

Samaritan responds

In an answer to the complaint filed March 2, Albany General Hospital, Klotz and Murakami, concede Yzaguirre was treated at the emergency department but “specifically deny that they were negligent or caused or contributed to any of plaintiff’s alleged injuries.”

Portland-based attorney Peter Tuenge declined to comment on pending litigation. A spokesperson for Samaritan said the organization would not speak on the matter. Samaritan did not answer questions regarding the agency’s protocol for doctors involved in civil suits.

According to Samaritan’s website, Klotz specializes in emergency medicine, is listed as an individual provider and is based in Federal Way, Washington at TeamHealth Inc.

Murakami is listed as a hospitalist and a Samaritan provider. His primary location is Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis, the website said, but he also sees patients at Albany, Lebanon, Newport and Lincoln City locations.