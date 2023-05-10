Several law enforcement agencies responded to reports of a threat at Jefferson High School, just across the Linn County line in Marion County.

In a news release, the Marion County Sheriff's Office offered few details, saying only that it's an "active threat investigation."

"There are no confirmed reports of anyone injured and law enforcement is working closely with school officials," the news release, issued at 9:59 a.m. Wednesday, May 10.

By 10:40 a.m., officials could be heard calling an all-clear and thanking cooperating agencies, which included Oregon State Police troopers and others.

Reports on social media and police scanners indicate students may be evacuating. Parents arrived on scene to wait for their children.

"We will release additional information when it becomes available," the release says.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.