80-year-old Jefferson man reported missing

An 80-year-old Jefferson man was reported missing after he didn’t return home on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

According to a news release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, George Black was last seen driving his white 2009 Toyota Sienna van with Oregon license place 060JUR.

Family members told police Black has been diagnosed with dementia.

Black is around 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, according to the release. He was wearing a green T-shirt, black leather jacket, blue jeans and brown boots.

Investigators believe Black may be in the Tacoma, Washington area. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said a request has been made to the Washington State Patrol to issue a Silver Alert in Washington.

Anyone with information regarding Black’s location is asked to contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 503-588-5032.