An 80-year-old Jefferson man reported missing has been found.

According to a news release from the Marion County Sheriff's Office, George Black was located about 70 miles east of Seattle. The news release was sent around 8 p.m. on Dec. 8.

Black was first reported missing after he didn’t return home on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

According to the initial news release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, George Black was last seen driving his white 2009 Toyota Sienna van with Oregon license place 060JUR.

Family members told police Black has been diagnosed with dementia.

Black is around 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, according to the release. He was wearing a green T-shirt, black leather jacket, blue jeans and brown boots.

Investigators believed Black may have been in the Tacoma, Washington area. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said a request was made to the Washington State Patrol to issue a Silver Alert in Washington.

