70-year-old Philomath man accused of beating his wife with a cane

A Philomath man is facing a second-degree assault charge after allegedly beating his sickly wife with a cane early this year.

On July 17, according to a report by Benton County Sheriff's Lt. Christopher Duffitt, officers received a report of an assault that happened on Feb. 7.

William Donald Bangs was accused of having beaten his 64-year-old wife after allegedly finding out she’d been speaking with people he believed to be scammers. According to Duffitt’s report, the 70-year-old slapped his wife and hit her her on the head and body with an aluminum cane “no more than a dozen times” in an attempt to discipline her.

According to court documents, Bangs' wife has conditions, including multiple sclerosis, that make caring for herself and moving about her home difficult.

According to Duffitt, the woman was treated at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center the following day, where she told health care workers she’d fallen down the stairs at home. After being interviewed by law enforcement, she reportedly stated that her husband was beating her but she lied to hospital workers in order to protect him. She then alleged her husband had hit her over 30 times “head to toe” that day, leaving one of her arms “pure purple.”