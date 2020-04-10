5 arrested after Corvallis man says he was attacked, robbede

Corvallis police say five people are facing charges after a man reported being struck in the head and beaten in the street.
On March 14 around 10:30 p.m., a 28-year-old reported he'd been assaulted in the 900 block of Southeast Richland Avenue. According to a police report, he was getting in his car when someone struck him on the head with a blunt object, possibly a tire iron. He was then allegedly beaten by several people and had his cellphone stolen.
The man told police that he recognized some of the people attacking him, including 22-year-old Monmouth resident Hector Rogelio Sanchez-Bustillos. The others taken into custody were 20-year-old Ralph Owen Champ of Albany, 18-year-old Caden Alexander Smith of Lebanon, 22-year-old Dakota Marie Tagen of Monmouth and a 17-year-old boy from Albany.
Police said the man who reported the beating sustained multiple injuries requiring stitches, as well as a broken rib.
Sanchez-Bustillos and Smith both face assault, robbery and theft charges. Additional charges against Sanchez-Bustillos include unlawful use of a weapon and unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle.
Champ and the juvenile face charges of assault and conspiracy, while Tagen was cited on conspiracy charges.
Corvallis police said they found the alleged victim's cellphone in Sanchez-Bustillos’ possession.
The Monmouth and Independence police departments assisted with the investigation.
Police ask anyone with additional information to contact Detective Ty Volin at 541-766-6924.
Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net or 541-812-6091.
