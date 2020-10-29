2 Towns sued over alleged use of artificial flavors in its hard ciders

The lawsuit alleges that, since the addition of DL-malic acid is not indicated on 2 Towns packaging, it would take consumers “an advanced understanding of organic chemistry” to be aware that some of the flavor is synthetic and that the company “did not believe its customers were well educated enough to know the difference.”

In court documents, plaintiffs' attorney Todd Friedman wrote that his law office enlisted the help of an Illinois lab that tested various 2 Towns drinks, including drinks purchased by the two men. Friedman said the lab determined the products had “artificial malic acid” in them.

Lee Larsen, 2 Towns co-founder and CEO, said in an email to the Gazette-Times that he was unable to discuss details of the lawsuit aside from what was available online. Larsen and Friedman did not immediately respond to additional phone calls for comment.

Although it is unclear at this time what prompted Winters and Gruber to check for artificial flavoring in 2 Towns products specifically, court documents say the plaintiffs “learned that the common additive malic acid was often artificial” some time after purchasing the company's drinks.