2 Albany residents accused of pulling bank heist

Two Albany residents are facing federal charges, accused of robbing an Aumsville bank.

According to a news release from the FBI in Oregon, Albany residents Dustin Michael Halvorsen, 37, and Noelle Monique Lerma, 23, were allegedly involved in the Feb. 8 robbery of the Riverview Community Bank in Aumsville.

A criminal complaint filed in the case alleges a man approached a teller and handed over a note that read, “you will be the first one shot” if the teller didn’t comply. The man is said to have kept his right hand in his coat pocket. The victim believed the robber had a gun.

The man received some cash, according to the news release, left the bank on foot and traveled a short distance before a witness saw him get into the passenger side of a black sedan.

Less than 10 minutes after the robbery started, Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies saw the sedan, according to the news release.

After running the license plate, deputies realized the plate belonged to a different vehicle, so they stopped the sedan. Marion County Sheriff’s deputies, Stayton police officers and Aumsville police took Halvorsen and Lerma into custody.

The pair made their initial appearances before a federal magistrate judge on Feb. 10, according to the FBI. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon is prosecuting the case.

Investigators believe Halvorsen and Lerma may be connected to other recent criminal activity in Newport and Eugene, according to the news release. Anyone with information regarding other potential criminal activity is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or online at www.tips.fbi.gov.