A youth committed to the Oregon Youth Authority ran away from the Jackie Winters Transition Program in Albany at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday April 13.

The program, one of four like it in the state, prepares youth to transition from a higher-security facility, in this case Oak Creek Youth Correctional Facility, back into the community.

A warrant has been issued, and law enforcement were notified, according to a news release from the Oregon Youth Authority.

Albany police are searching for the youth, Elizabeth Marshall, also known as Ezekiel or Zeke, 18, was committed to OYA from Washington County. Marshall has black hair, brown eyes, and is 5 feet, 6 inches tall.

“Please help us ensure this youth’s safety,” Jenny Smith, an OYA spokesperson, said in a statement. “We want to find Zeke as quickly as possible. If members of the public encounter the youth, please call 911.”