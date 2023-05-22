Sunday, May 21 marked the 100-year anniversary of Linn County Sheriff William James Dunlap’s death in the line of duty.

When Dunlap was killed on May 21, 1923, he had only been sworn in as sheriff for 11 months, having replaced Sheriff Charles Kendall who was also shot and killed in the line of duty.

According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Dunlap had no prior law enforcement experience and was a farmer before being appointed sheriff and later elected to the position.

You didn’t really need law enforcement experience back then to be sheriff, according to Cory Frye.

Frye is a former Corvallis Gazette-Times and Albany Democrat-Herald editor and author of “Murder in Linn County, Oregon: The True Story of the Legendary Plainview Killings." The book dives into the two back-to-back murders of the Linn County sheriffs.

While writing his book, Frye said he wasn’t able to connect with any of Dunlap’s descendants. However, after the book was published in 2016, family members reached out to him, expressing their enjoyment of the book.

A shootout over a stolen car

The May 21, 1923 edition of the Gazette-Times said two suspects stole a Maxwell car from in front of a Harrisburg church.

After hearing about the theft, Dunlap and his wife tracked down the suspects in a personal vehicle while a deputy followed on motorcycle. Dunlap confronted the suspects and told them he was going to have to arrest them. He got into the backseat of the stolen vehicle, but the men had no intention of turning themselves in.

Parker and Johnson sped toward Albany with Dunlap in the backseat while Dunlap’s wife and the deputy followed behind. At some point, Parker, in the front seat, “whipped a revolver around over his shoulder and fired, the bullet striking the sheriff in the right side just above the liver.”

Dunlap tumbled out of the car before hopping in the side car of the deputy’s motorcycle to continue in pursuit of the stolen car. Gazette-Times reporting said Johnson, who initially used a fake name and is referred to in the article as “Art Beckley,” was hit by a bullet and lost control of the stolen car, crashing into a woodpile.

The suspects then fled on foot and Dunlap and the deputy chased after. Dunlap fell back as his wound bled heavily.

Parker and Johnson were eventually captured. Parker was executed by hanging after he was convicted of Dunlap’s murder, and Johnson escaped from jail and was never found.

Dunlap died the day after the shooting.

“Mr. Dunlap has made an efficient sheriff, having done much to clean up Linn County in recent months, and grief at his passing in this way is universal,” the Gazette-Times article said.