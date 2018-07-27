Multiple agencies battled a small fire Friday afternoon in one of the pistol bays at the Albany Rifle & Pistol Club in Shedd.
According to Brownsville Fire Chief Kevin Rogers, the culprit was an errant bullet that ricocheted off a rock and into the grass.
By the time personnel arrived, the pistol bays had been cleared and vehicles moved. Rogers said no structures were threatened, as the blaze was burning away from them. However, the Oregon Department of Forestry did remove a couple of trees.
Crews extinguished the quarter-acre fire within 20 minutes and spent the next two hours mopping up afterward. No injuries were reported.
Brownsville was assisted at the scene by the Halsey and Tangent fire departments. Lebanon personnel covered the Brownsville station. Linn County Sheriff's Office deputies and a passing Oregon State Police trooper helped as well.
