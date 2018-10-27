Lebanon Fire District personnel responded Saturday morning to a brush fire in the 37000 block of Tennessee School Road.
The call came in at about 8:30 a.m.
According to Battalion Chief Nick Tyler, the fire started with a legal burn that got into the brush. He said two brush rigs and a water tender responded to the scene and had the blaze under control in about an hour. No one was injured and nothing other than vegetation was damaged, he said.
“(Friday) we went out of burn season, so people can burn, but the fuels are still dry,” he said, adding that anyone burning should have tools like hoses ready to keep fires under control.