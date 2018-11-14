Crews were still working late Wednesday on a derailed train that dumped a load of lumber just off Highway 20 west of Albany near Hyak Park.
The train, on Portland & Western tracks but pulled by a Union Pacific engine, derailed early Wednesday morning. Five or six cars, all carrying lumber, went off the tracks, spilling wood off a small bridge and into a creek below. There were no reports of injuries.
Information was not immediately available from the railroad or from the Oregon Department of Transportation, but representatives from both were thought to have responded to the scene.
A Union Pacific spokesperson said Wednesday afternoon she didn't have information as the incident didn't happen on their company's tracks.
Crews brought out heavy equipment Wednesday afternoon to right the cars, reducing the highway to one lane and causing traffic backup in the area.