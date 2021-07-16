 Skip to main content
Crews extinguish spot fire stemming from Bruler Fire
breaking

Bruler Fire

Here is an aerial shot of the Bruler Fire taken on Tuesday morning.

 Courtesy of US Forest Service

There weren’t many major developments on the Bruler Fire in the last 24 hours, though crews reported that they quickly extinguished a spot fire that resulted from burning debris or embers from the main fire perimeter, according to a release by the U.S. Forest Service’s Sweet Home Ranger Station.

The spot fire occurred to the northeast of the fire perimeter, which is estimated to span 156 acres. The press release states that “the spot fire has been completely lined and cold trailed, which greatly reduces the likehood of future spread from this location.”

Cold trailing refers to the process of grounds crews feeling the ground for heat or embers that could result in future fires.

The fire, burning northeast of Green Peter Reservoir, first started on Monday. After a day of growth, firefighters have established a perimeter that they hope will keep the fire from spreading more. The smoke from the fire, or surrounding forest fires, has not impacted air quality so far.

