Rains helped dampen the Santiam Park Fire on Friday, but it also provided a bit of challenge for crews tackling the aftermath of the blaze, said an Oregon Department of Forestry spokeswoman.
“It can kind of hide the smoke and the hot spots,” added Bobbi Doan.
Firefighters had the perimeter of the blaze 100 percent lined on Thursday. On Friday, they worked their way toward the interior of the 189-acre fire area, searching for hot spots.
“Mop-up, it isn’t the glamorous part of the job, but they really have to get in there,” Doan said.
She said that scorched snags could be especially dangerous.
The fire started on Tuesday afternoon near the North Santiam State Recreation Area off of Highway 22 in Marion County. A few hours later, pushed by winds, it jumped the river and spread into Linn County.
In total, 42 homes were evacuated on Tuesday due to the blaze — 30 in Linn County, 12 in Marion County. Residents who were forced from their properties due to the flames were able to return on Wednesday.
Sources have said that the fire started in a slash-burn area.
Multiple local fire agencies and state agencies have participated in the effort to fight the Santiam Park Fire. On Thursday, more than 100 personnel were battling the blaze.