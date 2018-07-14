Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Oregon Department of Forestry aviation manager Neal Laugle discusses the ODF's battle plan for fighting a fire in Silver Falls State Park.

State, rural and inmate firefighting crews continue to battle a fire in a remote section of Silver Falls State Park.

The fire, which began late Thursday night, has grown from less than an acre Friday morning to 12 acres by Saturday, Oregon Department of Forestry officials said.

“Because the fire is in steep, heavily timbered terrain in a section of the park away from roads and trails, getting ground crews up to the fire has been challenging,” said Brent O'Nion, the incident commander with ODF. “Firefighter safety is a concern and our number one priority right now as we battle this blaze.”

The closest developed area of the park to the fire is Camp Silver Creek, also known as the Y Camp. That area is closed, along with back-country trails near the Ranches and those feeding in and out of the 214 trailhead. In addition, the Howard Creek horse camp is closed to the public because it is being used as a staging area for firefighting operations.

The campground, cabins and main tourist facilities near South Falls and the park's other waterfalls remain open, but visitors are cautioned to watch for firefighting activity and traffic.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The ODF is being assisted by the Drakes Crossing rural Fire Protection District and crews from the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility. More than 100 personnel are working on the fire.

Air tankers and helicopters are participating in the effort to extinguish the fire, O’Nion said.

Silver Falls, at 9,000 acres, is the largest state park in Oregon. It is 15 miles southeast of Silverton in Marion County.

