Speaker biographies. Printing programs. The logistics of a work party to prepare decorations. A report on ticket sales.
All these topics and more were discussed last week at a lunchtime meeting of about 20 members of Crescent Valley High School’s TEDx Club, which is putting on a TED Talk style event Friday.
TED Talks, which on YouTube can get tens of millions of views, are intended to spread interesting ideas. The Crescent Valley club is hosting its own TEDx event. These TEDx talks are independent of the nonprofit that hosts official TED Talks, but are sanctioned by the organization. (TED stands for Technology, Education and Design.)
The talk is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at Crescent Valley’s auditorium, at 4444 NW Highland Drive. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $8 for students and seniors and $10 for adults. Visit https://www.ted.com/tedx/events/33121 to buy tickets or get more information.
Geneva Wolfe, a senior who helped found the club last year, said the club also hosted a smaller event like this in the spring of 2018, but this year’s event is intended to be much bigger. Friday’s event will feature six speakers, including both students and adults.
Speakers at the event include Aria Minu-Sepehr, the director of Team Oregon Motorcycle Safety Program at Oregon State University, Ella Morton, a Corvallis High School freshman who started the school’s young Democratic Socialists of America Club, and Manju Bangalore, a Crescent Valley alumna who has interned at NASA and the White House.
Wolfe said all of the talks this year will have a theme of exploration.
Wolfe said the club initially started as a group of students who just like watching TED Talks, but they later realized they could put on their own TED events. For this year’s event the club has been meeting once or twice a week to plan since November, she said, plus putting in additional preparation time outside meetings.
Wolfe added that the club members are “awesome over-achieving high schoolers” who really like being involved. For them, she said, putting on the event was a way to support the TED mission of spreading ideas, opening minds and sharing creativity.
“We want to bring diversity and ideas to our school,” she said. “It’s a pretty divided time, but these stories and meaningful lessons can bring us together.”
Wolfe said speakers were asked to audition by sending outlines and videos of themselves presenting.
Wolf said club members have also worked to get community sponsors to help fund the event.
Jessica Hovermale, a junior in the club who worked with sponsors, said she got involved because she had friends in the club and likes organizing.
Hovermale said the group members are all motivated and looking for something to do. She said while they started out just watching TED talks, the club members really liked the idea of putting on their own.
“We all really liked the idea of that because we think it’s important to spread ideas,” she said.