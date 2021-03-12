Crescent Valley student wins Youth of the Year honor

Crescent Valley High School junior Malik Brown erupted out of a video booth Friday at the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis.
His fists were pumping as if he had just stuck a landing at the Olympic Games or won the NBA dunk contest. Instead, Brown had nailed a perfect reading of a rap poem at the end of his speech at the club’s 16th annual Youth of the Year contest.
His poem was about “spreading the message,” and the budding musician used it to help win the youth honor and a $6,000 scholarship from the Benton Community Foundation’s Dr. Bob & Billie Holcomb Fund.
“Writing that speech meant a lot to me. I wrote it from the heart,” said a still-emotional Brown after the ceremony. He hugged the other participants. He hugged club staffers. And he saved a special hug for Camila Vallardo, a former high school coordinator at the club who arrived just in time for the photo sessions outside the Johnston Teen Center. Vallardo now works for the state Department of Human Services.
“The Boys & Girls club helped me through this,” said Brown, who gave Vallardo and other club staffers credit for mentoring him during his early teen years.
“It’s good to have the opportunity to tell teens that you are not alone. Yes, depression is a problem in the whole world, especially for people of color. I’m just spreading the message with music. It’s an honor to get this far. God works in mysterious ways.”
Brown has not made a college choice or a decision on a field of study, but he said he wants to continue to pursue music in some manner. To help him along the way he and the other two finalists received free laptops from the Schupp, Plemmons, Cook Wealth Management Group of Wells Fargo Advisers.
Brown joined the club in middle school. He was one of the co-founders and participants in last summer’s “Addressing Racism Through Youth Voice” panel.
Friday’s runner-up was Corvallis High School junior Abran MonRoy, who took home a $3,500 scholarship from the Mario and Alma Pastega Foundation. MonRoy also joined the club in middle school and raised his grade-point average to 3.8 while working with club staffers on his homework and study skills. MonRoy is considering careers in welding, biochemistry and finance.
“You can overcome things, change your path and find success,” said MonRoy during his speech Friday.
The third finalist was Sam Cotterell, a Crescent Valley High School senior, who was awarded a $2,000 scholarship, $1,500 from the Elks Lodge and $500 from an anonymous donor. Cotterell joined the school with a goal of working on job training skills. During his speech he noted that the club program helped him learn the importance of “staying cheerful, positive and optimistic.”
Cotterell plans next to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Club Chief Executive Officer Helen Higgins noted that the three finalists went through “ a very rigorous process.”
The contestants wrote essays, made a video and were also judged on interviews and their participation in club programs. A short speech before the judges and the Rotary Club was the final piece of the contest, which is now in its 16th year.
As the local winner, Brown will represent the club at the April 16 state competition. A win there will earn the student a ticket to the national event later this summer.
