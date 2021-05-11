Crescent Valley student in race for top senior

Kevin Dai could be described as a very active high school senior.
Dai, a student at Crescent Valley High School in Corvallis, has donated more than 250 hours of his time to nonprofits like Stone Soup in Corvallis and the youth volunteer corps. He's been the National Honor Society chapter president, freshman class president, captain of the boys' tennis team and now, he's balancing his senior workload with the real possibility of being named the top senior in the state of Oregon.
Dai was named a finalist for the U.S. Presidential Scholars award which takes into account seniors' ACT or SAT scores combined with their grades and extracurricular activities.
Since Dai was named a finalist, it means he's one of the top six seniors in the state.
It was back in February that Dai was invited to apply based on his test scores. He spent weeks writing essays and gathering letters of recommendation until a few weeks ago when he got an email. He was a semifinalist.
"It's one of the highest honors," Dai said, noting that the prize includes a trip to D.C. and the chance to mingle with leaders in a field of interest.
For Dai, that's math and science.
"I think one of the reasons I'm passionate about those subjects is my teachers did a good job of making something applicable in the real world. Instead of just doing abstract equations, they show how it can be used in the real world," he said.
And Dai has had a relationship with the "real world" a bit longer than, perhaps, some of his classmates.
His father, Dongcheng, moved abroad in pursuit of career opportunities, leaving Dai and his mother, Hui Wang, in Corvallis.
"I had to balance school and working and the things that are needed to be done to help take care of the house," he said.
But Dai managed to find a balance and maintained his school work and held internships the last two summers at Oregon State University.
Now, he'll graduate in a month with plans for college across the country.
Dai is headed for Amherst in Massachusetts in the fall but not before he scores one of the top rankings in his senior class, which haven't yet been released.
Once he does reach the east coast, Dai said he plans to study math or physics in a bid to work on a graduate degree and eventually, become a professor.
"I want to spread my love of science and math," he said.
Dai is one of six students in Oregon in the running for the U.S. Presidential Scholars award which will announced later this year. He's the only student in the mid-valley to win the semifinalist designation with other students being selected from Lake Oswego, Yamhill, Portland and Ashland.